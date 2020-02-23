CROOK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Fire destroys home in rural Crook County on Sunday.
At about 2:08 p.m. Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a structure fire at a ranch in the Post area. When deputies arrived, they found the owner and ranch workers trying to get some personal items out of the house before it became engulfed in flames.
An investigation revealed that the fire likely started in the solar electrical box located outside of the home's attached garage, deputies said.
Firefighters with BLM were called as a precaution in the event the fire spread and became a wildfire, deputies said. Community members also assisted with fire trucks to help extinguish the fire.
The residence was a total loss.
