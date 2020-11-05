HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A solar panel charging station caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro Fire.
Just before 1 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke near the fair complex area on Northeast 28th Avenue. Hillsboro Fire said a TriMet MAX operator and neighbors reported black smoke and flames coming from a house in the 2500 block of Northeast Timothy Lane.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found flames in canopies covered with plastic tarps on the side yard of a home.
Hillsboro Fire said the flames were quickly knocked down and did not spread to the home.
The homeowner was attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose before crews arrived, according to Hillsboro Fire.
No injuries were reported.
An investigator determined the cause of the fire to be an electrical failure in solar panel charging equipment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
