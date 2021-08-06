Electrical fire causes evacuation at Lloyd Center Mall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Fire crews say the Lloyd Center Mall had to be evacuated due to smoke on Friday afternoon caused by an electrical fire.
Crews responded to a commercial fire at 6:50 p.m. after reports there was smoke coming from the lower parking garage under the mall. Crews found the basement had heavy smoke banked to the floor and zero visibility.
There were no reports of injuries. The source of the fire was found in the generator room and it was extinguished by sprinklers. A second alarm was called due to the large amount of lingering and rising smoke that required the mall to be evacuated and all power to be shut off.
The power company is on scene and smoke is being removed to assist them.
