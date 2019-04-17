WALDPORT, OR (KPTV) - A school in Waldport will be closed Wednesday amid health concerns from parents.
The Lincoln County School District posted a letter on its website about problems with the boilers at Crestview Heights Elementary School.
The school district said it started to smell like gas and diesel inside a classroom.
The fire chief gave them the all-clear, but that odor came back and the school was evacuated again.
None of the carbon monoxide monitors went off.
However, the school district said at least 14 children had parents take them to the emergency room in Newport to be tested for carbon monoxide exposure.
Some had levels that were slightly elevated, but the school district said "the hospital would not venture where the exposure came from."
The schools district said it will shut down its boilers for up to a month while it investigates whether they can be blamed for the exposure or the odor.
Space heaters will be used instead.
The school district said the school will be cooler than usual and is asking parents to dress their children in appropriate clothing to accommodate for lower temperatures. If kids need warmer clothing, parents can notify the principal.
