PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Schools continue to close and return to distance learning because of COVID, but some are staying open even as teachers are scarce. Scott Elementary is a school that has remained open despite low attendance and not enough staff.
“Our students today are losing out on all of their specials. They’re not getting P.E. they’re not getting art, they’re not getting music because the district can’t get enough subs to keep our kids in school,” says Aaron Condron-Lee, Scott Elementary teacher.
He says he and other teachers feel they don’t have the resources they need to get through the day.
As of Wednesday morning, Scott Elementary had 13 staff absences. So far, those slots have been filled by staff from the central office or from other schools.
“It feels like we’re not making the decisions based on what’s best for students, or families or communities, we’re making decisions based on keeping schools open no matter what,” says Angela Bonilla, instructional specialist.
Condron-Lee teaches two first grade classes that normally have 16 students each but in the last four days, each class has seven. He says that’s because some have tested positive for COVID, have been exposed or their parents are keeping them home. They want to turn to remote learning temporarily, but feel they don’t have the district's support.
“They’re underpaying our custodial staff. That our teachers are overworked. We don’t have enough time to support our students we don’t have the ability to support our students. Our students are suffering from extreme mental health issues and we don’t have the capacity to support them," says Condron-Lee.
Condron-Lee says teachers are being asked to do more than just teach, often having to provide more mental health support. They want time to prepare for those moments.
“I had students in the classroom yesterday actually crying in the classroom because they’re friends are out and they’re worried. Again, I had to call our school counselor and our school social worker because I’m not trained to deal with this kind of emotional distress.”
If teachers don’t get the support they need, they may have to make some hard decisions come this fall.
“If they feel this is going to push them over the edge, and they’re not going to come back next year, they need to take time to take care of themselves. This problem is not going to end in June. What the district isn’t realizing, this lack of care for educators, it might encourage educators to look somewhere else," says Bonilla.