Elementary students return for hybrid learning in Reynolds School District

FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - It was a big day for some students in the Reynolds School District Thursday as elementary students returned to the classroom for the first time in over a year for hybrid learning.
Outside Fairview Elementary there was a bit of excitement and some tears as parents sent their kids off to school. Thursday was a first of many firsts as the district rolls out hybrid learning over the next few weeks.
“She told me this morning she would rather be at school than at Disneyland,” first grade parent Faith Engblom said. “We didn’t sleep at all last night she was so excited.”
For many of parents like Engblom, they have been navigating online learning since the pandemic shuttered schools a year ago across the state of Oregon.
“I am not a teacher, I have a lot more respect for the teachers. They do so much and their jobs are so hard and I think a lot of parents probably learned that this year,” Engblom said.
The Reynold’s School District, like many have spent countless hours to get buildings ready for reopening.
“Today has been a wonderful day,” Reynolds School District Superintendent Dr. Danna Diaz said.
Throughout the schools you will notice social distancing markers, hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes among other changes. In the classroom desks were spaced farther a part, the number of students limited to meet social distancing requirements.
At Fairview Elementary, Thursday was designated for cohort b. Friday, cohort a will return to school for their first day back for in-person hybrid learning.
For more information about Reynolds School Districts hybrid learning plan: https://www.reynolds.k12.or.us/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.