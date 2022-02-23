WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a decade ago she lost her brother to suicide.
"And I said well let's get this taken care of, let's hang out tomorrow and he never made it," Nickole Brewster said. "And so it hit me very hard."
In her grief, Nickole Brewster felt a calling, to help others.
In 2020, she started Elevate Him.
"I wrote down that I wanted to do something," Brewster said. "I wanted to do some type of clothing closet, some type of outreach program."
The nonprofit Brewster says is designed to raise awareness about suicide amongst men and support them in what they need to feel confident.
"We provide business suits for men who are transitioning into work, going into court, needing just additional support for whatever life is throwing at them," Brewster said.
She says there's haircuts too.
'Cause when you look good, you feel good right," Brewster said.
Brewster feels there's expectations of men, but a lack of resources.
"You know what do you need, because we live in a society that says men need to be a certain way," Brewster said. "And if they're not and they start going downhill who's to help them? And so I wanted to create a space where men didn't feel apparently like my brother to make that you know call."
In a time where gun violence in the Portland-metro area is skyrocketing, Brewster recognizes that suicide by gun is part of the problem.
"And getting them aware of they don't need to take their life with you know anything, but yeah hopefully getting guns out of the hands of those who are going through stuff," Brewster said.
If you'd like to get involved, you can visit her website.
Brewster also encourages anyone who is struggling or knows someone who is to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.