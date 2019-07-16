VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Health officials closed Vancouver Lake to swimmers Tuesday due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria detected during routine testing.
The lake is closed to swimming and wading, and people who fish at the lake should take precautions to avoid water contact, according to Clark County Public Health, as some E. coli bacteria can cause serious gastrointestinal illness if water is accidentally swallowed.
"It's especially important to keep children out of the lake because they are more likely than adults to swallow some of the water," according to the health department.
Clark County Public Health says it has posted signs and will continue to monitor water quality at the lake.
Public Health also has a blue-green algae warning in place for Vancouver Lake due to elevated cyanotoxins in the water. Public Health is advising people to avoid direct contact with all lake water.
