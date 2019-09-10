OREGON COAST (KPTV) - Health advisories have been issued for two Oregon beaches after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria.
The Oregon Health Authority said the advisories affect Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County and D River Beach in Lincoln County.
The public, especially children and the elderly, should avoid direct contact with the water until the advisories are lifted. This includes contact with nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, and water runoff flowing into the ocean.
The bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Although OHA advises against water contact, other recreational activities at the beach are fine.
Visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website for updated information on advisories, or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767.
