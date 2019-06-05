(KPTV) - Public officials plan to close part of Cornelius Pass Road for nearly three months, affecting three counties.
The major thoroughfare will be closed from Northwest Kaiser road to Highway 30, from July 8 to October 7.
The goal is to make the road safer for drivers, but neighbors worry the massive project will just be a nightmare for their everyday commutes.
Public meetings are being held in Washington, Multnomah and Columbia County, to hear from commuters about their concerns.
Tuesday night, Multnomah County leaders hosted a meeting at Skyline Elementary, inviting community members to submit ideas on how to minimize the impact of the closure.
County officials argue the five-million-dollar project is important because of how many crashes there have been on Cornelius Pass in recent years.
Project leaders also went over the construction schedule and traffic plan during the meeting.
According to them, the goal is to reduce the number of sharp curves, increase sight lines and widen the shoulders of Cornelius Pass Road. They will also add more caution signs and barriers.
Aside from traffic concerns, several small business owners told FOX 12, they worry the closure will affect sales.
Plainview Grocery and Auto Parts sits at the corner of Cornelius Pass and Skyline. The same family has owned it for the last 80 years but anticipates a big hit while the large-scale project is underway.
According to the owner, the summer months are their busiest and the bulk of their customers are just folks driving by on Cornelius Pass.
Down the road, at The Meating Place, butcher shop owner Casey Miller is in a similar situation.
“We have a big summer.” He told FOX 12. “We're opening our new shop on Cornelius pass in August, so we're curious what it's going to do.”
Although Miller says his store is just outside the closure zone, he said, “We get a lot of traffic from St. Helens and Scappoose that are taking Cornelius Pass from Highway 30.”
The county is offering some suggested alternate routes for commuters. Car and pickup truck drivers can use skyline. However, large truck drivers will have to use I-405.
In addition to Wednesday’s public meeting in Multnomah County, project leaders will host two more, in Columbia and Washington counties, respectively.
The next meeting will be held Tuesday, June 11 at Scappoose High School. It will begin at 6 p.m.
Monday, June 17, officials will host another meeting at Westview High School, which will also begin at 6:00 p.m.
For more information and to sign up for project updates, visit www.multco.us/cornpass.
