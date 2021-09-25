Eligible Oregonians can now receive Pfizer booster shot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Many Oregonians are now eligible to get their third dose or booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“Legally we take our ability to provide immunizations from the Oregon Health Authority,” Wade Irby, a pharmacist at Beaverton Pharmacy, said. “They supervise that power for us and we have to have those protocols from them in order to be able to administer those shots.”

Irby said they’ve been getting calls all week about when boosters would be available. He said the protocols didn’t come until late Saturday afternoon but now you can come to their pharmacy or any other one offering boosters and roll up your sleeve.

“They have to be 65 and older, immunocompromised or be a frontline worker, something that puts them at a higher risk simply because of where they work,” Irby said. “Similar to being immunocompromised, if they have other health conditions that puts them at a higher risk so maybe breathing conditions or diabetes or something like that.”

This also only applies to you if your first two doses were Pfizer. There is no mixing and matching.

“Someone that has had Moderna before that says, ‘Hey I want to get the booster, the Pfizer booster, I know I had Moderna before.’ It doesn’t work that way. You’re supposed to be getting the booster for the same vaccine that you started with,” Irby said.

It’s recommended that those eligible get their third dose six months after their second shot.

“It is the same dose, it is the same vaccine, it’s the same strength the same concentration so it’s just an additional dose,” Irby said. “The immunity or the antibodies can wane over time but they are seeing from the trials and studies they’ve run that it does bring back that immunity. Those immunity levels back up to the original levels with the booster.”

At Beaverton Pharmacy you can make an appointment online, over the phone at (503)-644-2101 or you can just walk in.

Irby said to make sure to bring your vaccine card so they can add the third dose date to it.