ELKTON, OR (KPTV) – Power is slowly coming back on in the week following a strong winter storm that dropped a foot and half of snow in parts of the southern Willamette Valley and Douglas County.
Thousands of trees were toppled during the storm leaving power crews with a mess to clean up.
People in the coast range town of Elkton and surrounding communities may not see power restored for another three weeks.
The drive into the town southwest of Eugene on Highway 38 had busted trees and downed power lines littering the side of the road.
“We were stranded,” Deborah Koehler said.
She lives on a farm outside of Elkton. Across their farm there are downed trees and buildings that collapsed.
Monday crews were working to move those trees off fence lines.
She showed FOX 12 the damage to some of their buildings.
“This is sort of like the first thing that we noticed that had actually sort of collapsed,” Koehler said as she pointed toward an old barn, the roof partially collapsed.
A little further down, another barn had collapsed.
“I have a friend who lives in this camper,” Koehler said. “She had just backed out - she was going to fight her way up the road to go, she takes care of elderly people in town and she was going to fight her way up Schad Road to go take care of these folks. She backed her truck out and whoosh the whole thing comes down.”
In Elkton, the sound of generators permeates the air. The gas station, the school and a few other businesses are all running on generators.
The schools in Elkton had been closed for a week, but reopened Monday on a two-hour delay.
Douglas Electric Co-op says they have brought in extra crews to help repair and rebuild their power grid, but add it is going to take some time.
Half the co-op’s 10,000 customers are still in the dark.
A spokesperson for the co-op says they have crews on the ground from across the state including eastern Oregon.
They add the trouble they are having is there were three ways to get power into Elkton, but the storm took out all of them. In some instances, they are having to rebuild the power grid from the ground up.
For folks like Koehler, they understand the task crews have ahead of them. She says they can’t thank them enough for the long hours.
“They are heroes,” Koehler said. “They are working night and day, they are doing absolutely what they can.
She, like many in and around town, have a lot of work ahead cleaning up from this past winter storm.
“The worst is over and the excitement is over and now I think it is just going to be a slog. I just think it is going to be a slog,” Koehler said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.