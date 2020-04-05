Elmonica Elementary teachers and staff drive through neighborhoods to see their students

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) Teachers and staff members from Elmonica Elementary School in Beaverton drove around town Sunday morning to say "Hi" to their students.
Of course, there aren’t any in-person classes right now, so this was a chance for everyone to see each other from a safe distance.
"We miss them tremendously. It's been what three weeks since we’ve seen them and we just want to let them know that we love and miss them," 4th grade teacher Megan Stauffer said. "They’re really the fun part of this job and I don’t get to see them every day to have that fun part anymore so just to see their faces to let them know that I’m going to be here for you no matter what."
Oregon schools have been closed for several weeks now to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and teachers say especially for some of the younger kids, transitioning to distance learning can be challenging.
"Kindergarteners don't really understand why they can’t come, and they miss us. So, we have been experiencing with digital tools and video calls and waving at each other, but they really wanted to see us so I think they’re going to be really excited today," Kindergarten teacher Marissa Burke said.
Families lined sidewalks and held signs of their own to show their appreciation.
"We got to see my teacher with her dog Roxy," 1st grader Bricker Baggett said.
"It definitely shows that they care a whole lot absolutely, you really get the feeling that they think of these kids as their kids too and it's good knowing he’s got that support out there as well," his dad, Matthew Baggett said.
