An emergency conflagration has been declared for the Klondike Fire burning in Curry County.
The Klondike Fire has burned more than 167,000 acres in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, according to Inciweb.
The fire started July 15 from a lightning strike. It is actively burning in the footprint of the 2002 Biscuit Fire.
Evacuations have been put in place due to the fire. Curry County Emergency Management has the latest on the evacuation orders posted on Facebook.
On Sunday night, Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration. Around 100 homes in Agness are threatened by the fire.
The declaration will send additional resources from multiple counties to the front lines of the fire.
Inciweb reports the perimeter of the fire is 72 percent contained.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
