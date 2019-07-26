Emergency crews investigating possible drowning near Sauvie Island

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning near Sauvie Island on Friday night.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported the River Patrol Unit was called out to the Willow Bar area of the Columbia River off Sauvie Island.
Rescue boats from multiple agencies were also at the scene.
.@MultCoSO investigating a possible drowning in the Willow Bar area of Sauvie Island. There are a handful of rescue boats from several agencies out here combing the water. We spoke to a woman who said they last saw her sister’s best friend in that area around 6 pic.twitter.com/mJbqcIvv8H— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 27, 2019
Few details were immediately released, but deputies described the case as a possible drowning.
FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this information.
