POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Emergency crews rescued an injured logger Monday afternoon after he was hit by a boulder and fell 600 to 700 feet into a steep ravine, Dallas Fire & EMS says.
The incident occurred in a remote and heavily-timbered area, and it took crews approximately two hours to reach to reach the logger, who was seriously hurt, according to first responders.
The Salem Fire Department’s High Angle Rescue Team and Polk County Search and Rescue responded to help and the injured logger was removed from the ravine and transported to a hospital.
Fire personnel while they were at the scene were called to an out-of-control burn pile in the 9000 block of Rickreall Road. Dallas Fire & EMS and SW Polk Fire District with assistance from Polk County Fire District #1 were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.