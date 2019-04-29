LA CENTER, WA (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly plane crash near La Center on Monday.
A Clark County Fire & Rescue spokesperson said two people died in the crash. The pilot and passenger were both men.
Their names have not been released.
The wreckage was discovered near Daybreak Airfield, just south of La Center, at around 4:15 p.m.
People in another plane flying over the area saw the crashed plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported a single-engine Vans RV-6 crashed under unknown circumstances in a wetland area.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
