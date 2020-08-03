SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to an injured 19-year-old at Silver Falls State Park on Monday.
The man apparently jumped from the top of South Falls at around 12:15 p.m., according to Oregon State Police.
He was pulled from the pool at the bottom by witnesses and treated by medical personnel who responded to the scene.
Police said the jumper was conscious and alert, but could not answer direct questions.
Crews worked to transport him out of the canyon. Once he was safely out, he was taken by Life Flight to the hospital for further treatment. An update on his condition was not available Monday evening.
Witnesses told investigators the man appeared to have voluntarily jumped from the top of the waterfall. One witness provided video of the jump to investigators, who said it corroborated the jump being voluntary in nature.
The boy's father told Oregon State Police that he had been a cliff jumper in Hawaii and he believed that was his son's motivation for the jump.
The father told investigators that there was nothing unusual in his son's behavior that would have indicated that his son intended to harm himself.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reported that one of the parking areas and the trail loop around the falls were closed for the emergency response, but were set to reopen by 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.