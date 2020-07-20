SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to a jet ski incident with multiple injuries at Lewis Creek County Park near Sweet Home on Monday afternoon.
The Sweet Home Fire District confirmed that two children sustained critical injuries and at least one was flown to the hospital on Life Flight.
Firefighters said the situation involved someone who lost control on a jet ski and hit multiple people at around 2 p.m. Monday. At least four other children sustained injuries believed to be less serious.
Firefighters said the person on the jet ski went into a swimming-only area of the Foster Reservoir.
No further details were immediately available.
According to Linn County Parks & Recreation, Lewis Creek County Park includes a roped-off beach for swimmers.
FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.
