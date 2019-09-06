HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Emergency personnel have responded to a plane crash at the Hood River airport Friday morning.
The Hood River County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 10:11 a.m. about a crash involving a single-engine plane.
The FAA told FOX 12 that a Piper PA-18 Super Cub crashed just after departure from Runway 25.
Two people were reported to be inside the plane.
The sheriff's office said their condition is not known at this time.
Medics and Life Flight have responded to the scene.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story as more information is released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
