Emergency crews respond to toppled crane at Lake Oswego construction site

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews responded to a crane that tipped over and crashed to the ground at a construction site in Lake Oswego.
Lake Oswego firefighters were called to the scene around noon Thursday.
The Lake Oswego Fire Department tweeted a photo and video showing the toppled crane at the Mercantile Village construction project.
Firefighters said the crane operator was evaluated at the scene, but did not sustain serious injuries.
Other workers were evacuated from the scene, but then allowed to return. The area around the toppled crane remained blocked off.
The crane crashed into construction materials, but firefighters said it did not cause structural damage to the under-construction buildings.
According to the city, the Mercantile Village project includes more than 200 apartments, 550 parking spaces and 50,000 square feet for retail businesses near Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
