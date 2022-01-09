WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a report of a plane crash on Sunday evening.
The sheriff’s office said deputies are responding to the area of U.S. 26 and OR-47. They said they have not located the aircraft. Search and rescue teams have been activated.
Deputies are investigating a report of a downed plane near Sunset Hwy and Hwy 47. We have not located the aircraft and are currently activating Search & Rescue (SAR). Many other agencies are assisting in the search.— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) January 10, 2022
WCSO said many other agencies are assisting in the search. The Banks Fire District said it is part of the search. It’s asking anyone who saw, or sees, smoke or flames in the area to call 911.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.