TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters are responding to a rollover crash in Tigard.
The crash happened in the 12000 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue, according to Tualatin Fire and Rescue. Firefighters are working to extricate injured people inside the vehicle.
Firefighters are at the scene of a rollover crash in the 12000 block of SW Walnut in Tigard. They’re working to extricate injured occupants. Please avoid area. #pdxalerts— TVF&R (@TVFR) December 3, 2020
Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.
