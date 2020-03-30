Emergency management: Oregon might have PPE shortage 'for the next several months'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Office of Emergency Management gave an update Monday on where the state stands with personal protective equipment (PPE).
“These are really extraordinary circumstances,” OEM director Andrew Phelps said during a virtual press conference.
Phelps said the state is doing everything it can to procure more PPE through donations, state and federal sources and through the open market, but supply chains can’t keep up with demand.
“We’re really looking at our burn rates, how much PPE is being used kind of on a daily basis, a weekly basis by our health care providers, and we’re estimating that there’s going to be this need for the next several months,” Phelps said.
The resources to purchase more isn’t the problem, Phelps explained, adding that there has been no financial ceiling set by the state for buying PPE.
“We’re working nonstop to procure what we can as quickly as we can and get it out where it can do the most good,” Phelps said. “And that's going to continue until we’re told by our health care professionals that they don’t need any more.”
The problem is finding any to buy.
During the news conference, Phelps said an estimated 135,000 N95 respirator masks and 300,000 surgical masks are expected to be processed through the Wilsonville distribution center this week.
He said that’s still hundreds of thousands fewer than what Oregon needs.
That’s why hospitals are being forced to stretch supplies thin.
“Make the most use of what you’ve got while you’ve got it,” Phelps said. “But we certainly want folks to do that in a safe way.”
People have differing opinions on what is considered safe.
A nurse who works in the emergency department at the Portland VA Medical Center told FOX 12 that she’s not comfortable having to reuse her N95 mask throughout her entire 12-hour shift. She wanted to remain anonymous.
“If I’m going to reuse it, I’m contaminating myself and other patients,” the nurse said.
She explained that nurses are being asked to place their N95 respirators in a paper bag between each use.
“So I’m going to use the same mask to go into another patient’s room, and another patient’s room, and the mask doesn’t get cleaned off – it stays that way for the whole duration of my 12-hour shift,” the nurse said.
A global health expert with Oregon State University said the problem is that masks – unlike plastic face shields and other impermeable equipment – will block droplets containing the virus, but can’t block the virus itself from working its way through the mask, which is why they’re designed for single use only.
Experts say the best thing to do would be to use a UV light or dry heat to sterilize the mask between each use.
Another issue is that it’s difficult to come by coronavirus tests, meaning some frontline health care workers going home sick still can’t get tested.
“I don’t meet their criteria,” the emergency room nurse said. “Their criteria is high-risk populations.”
A spokesperson with the Portland VA Medical Center sent FOX 12 the following statement:
VAPORHCS is currently following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance COVID-19 Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of Facemasks.
This series of CDC-recommended strategies/options are the best practices available that enable us to provide health care safely while optimizing supplies of facemasks in healthcare settings when there is limited supply, as we at VAPORHCS and most other health care systems are experiencing across the country.
VAPORHCS is positioning our organization to manage an expected increase in patient volume that could otherwise severely challenge our current supplies, if not appropriately and carefully managed now.
The safety of our staff and patients is of utmost importance and we are re-evaluating our practices daily as the situation dictates using the best guidance available to us.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.