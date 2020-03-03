PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - State officials are tracking COVID-19 coronavirus very closely, and an emergency response team has set up in northeast Portland.
On Tuesday, FOX 12 got a tour of the Oregon Health Authority's Agency Operations Center, located inside the Portland State Office Building.
Staff inside the center are working to track COVID-19 in the state, and to answer a lot of questions from the public.
For the first time, we’re getting a look inside @OHAOregon’s Agency Operations Center in NE Portland where an emergency response team is closely monitoring #COVID19 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/DDyfw3uOBP— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) March 3, 2020
FOX 12 spoke to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, who is part of the state's response team. He says it's likely that more people in Oregon have coronavirus than they've detected, because at least two cases are in different parts of the state where they can't identify the source of the virus.
Dr. Sidelinger says the state now has the capability to test people for the virus, but people can't simply walk into their doctor's office and ask for one. They have to meet a criteria set by the CDC.
"Right now, those guidelines are geared towards helping us determine what's going on in Oregon," said Dr. Sidelinger. "The testing requires that someone has potential exposure, they may have traveled to affected country, it may have been exposure to a positive case that was identified here in Oregon, and that they're showing symptom of COVID-19, or respiratory symptoms like cough or fever. In addition with first community transmission in California, CDC broadened criteria to include those who were hospitalized with serious respiratory illnesses that don't have another reason."
Dr. Sidelinger says they can test up to 80 people a day, and up to 1,500 people with the supplies they have on hand.
He says the virus is spread through droplets, like from a cough or sneeze.
The best protection is to stay home if you're sick, wash your hands, and don't touch your face, eyes or mouth.
The CDC has provided a hand-washing guide related to the coronavirus. The agency also has detailed information on all aspects of the disease.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
