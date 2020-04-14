BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Extra shelter spaces are opening up to give homeless people a safe, healthy place to stay during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Three outdoor shelters will open in Portland later this week.
And just Monday night, a senior center in Beaverton was transformed into a shelter too.
The Elsie Stuhr Center has a new purpose in pandemic, with women in one room, men in another and each bed safely distanced.
The Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District is working with Washington County, Community Action and Project Homeless Connect to offer space for 25 single adults to sleep and eat.
“It’s clean, it’s safe, it’s healthy and folks can be in here for the full day and evening,” said Holly Thompson with THPRD.
The center opened as an emergency shelter for the first time Monday night. Guests are referred through Washington County and there’s already a big demand.
“There are 25 spaces available, the waitlist has more than 60 people on it, and all 25 spaces were accounted for the first evening and they’re accounted for tonight,” Thompson said.
Bradford French said he’s grateful to be able to stay there, especially with COVID-19 on top of the normal stresses of being on the street.
“It gets tough and you just can’t take every night, the cold weather, getting a cough, getting sick and you start to just have no sleep and you start to get anxiety,” he said.
Plus, those staying at the shelter tell FOX 12 it’s hard to find places to go.
“Especially during the virus when everything’s closed, all the hangouts, they don’t want you on the train really that much,” Alieska Taylor said.
Meanwhile, in Multnomah County, work is still underway to open three outdoor emergency shelters by the end of this week, including one in northwest Portland and two in southeast Portland. Each will host 45 tents.
“I’m just glad that there’s people that care about their neighbors and want to serve the community and this is really a great blessing,” French said.
As for those Portland shelters, one is set to open Thursday and the other two will open Friday.
The organizers there said they’re lining up paid staff and getting them trained.
