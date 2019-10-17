PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sinkholes on Southwest Barbur Boulevard between Hooker Street and Sheridan Street will require emergency repairs and lane closures, the Portland Bureau of Transportation says.
The sinkholes were discovered in a northbound lane of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.
Crews will begin work Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to address immediate safety concerns. They’ll resume work Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays while crews are working.
