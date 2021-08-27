PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was killed by police after an officer was shot while serving a search warrant in the Kenton neighborhood Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police said federal agents were serving a warrant at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of North Willis Avenue when they got threats that someone was going to shoot agents if they came in. The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded, and officers started evacuating the area and the apartment building.
Just before 7:30 a.m., police said there was a sound of shot fired and an officer that was in a nearby unit was hit in the leg. Police said the injury is serious, but non-life-threatening.
After the officer was shot, police said there was an officer-involved shooting and the suspect was killed. The suspect's identity has not been released.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence in the Kenton neighborhood in North Portland after a suspect fired shots while officers were serving them with a warrant. Streets closed from N. Interstate to at least Denver. Max train heading northbound stopped at N. Baldwin. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/r5MIlYYjPW— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) August 27, 2021
Streets in the area are closed, and the public should avoid the area. TriMet's MAX Yellow Line service is disrupted due to the police activity. There is currently no train or shuttle bus service between Kenton/North Denver Avenue and the Expo Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by Portland police at this time. This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Portland Police issued "stern warnings" via loudspeaker from downtown for the suspect in North Portland to stop shooting or they would be issued a citation by mail. The City attorney advised he would not prosecute since it was a display of frustration, like rioting, and no one was killed. The Mayor was at a "stop the violence" rally attended by 7 citizens. Council member Hardesty thought the stern warning was racist and wanted to offer the suspect a cash payment to stop shooting. She then left for a long planned facial plastic surgery apointment.
