OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - As temperatures in our area begin to decrease, emergency warming centers in our area open doors to those who need it most.

FOX 12 spoke with Social Services Director for Clackamas County, Brenda Durbin who says Clackamas County currently has two nighttime warming centers open and ready for use.

“When the weather is forecasted to hit 33 degrees or lower with wind chill, we know it's time to open our facilities up for refuge,” said Durbin.

The Fathers Heart Ministry on 603 12th Street in Oregon City is currently open with a max capacity of 49 people, and Molalla Hope on 209 Kennel Avenue in Molalla has room for 32.

“Anyone who needs to access the warming centers must know it is first come first serve. They can go to 211-info, they can call 211, and they can go to the county website. We update that every day, so people are able to know what is available each night.”

Durbin mentioned that more warming centers will open for Clackamas county in 2022 as well.

FOX 12 also spoke with both Multnomah and Clark County who said the current temperatures haven’t met the threshold criteria to open emergency warm centers at this time.

