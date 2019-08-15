ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Two employees were injured, and one sustained critical injuries, in an explosion and fire at a manufacturing facility in Albany.
Crews responded to Selmet Inc. on the 33900 block of Seven Mile Lane at 7:53 a.m. Thursday.
A 911 caller reported an explosion in the foundry building. More than 30 crew members with Tangent Rural Fire District and the Albany Fire Department responded to put out the fire.
Firefighters determined there was no chemical hazard to employees or the public due to the explosion.
Two Selmet employees were taken to Albany General Hospital for treatment. One patient was then flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for further treatment. That person was listed in critical condition.
A condition update was not immediately released for the other employee.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Selmet is a titanium casting manufacturer, according to firefighters.
The company released a statement Thursday saying, “Selmet had an explosion at its manufacturing facility located on Seven Mile Road in Albany, OR. The safety and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. Our thoughts and support are with the employees and their families who have been injured and affected. We will be working closely with the relevant authorities to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding this accident.”
