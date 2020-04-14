MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - An employee with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff's office confirmed this is the first employee that has tested positive since the pandemic began.
After learning about the positive test, the sheriff's office said all staff, law enforcement and criminal justice system partners were notified.
According to the sheriff's office, exposure likely occurred off-duty and health officials say no additional action was needed.
The sheriff's office said the employee had been absent for some time and risk of transmission is believed to be very low.
“This continues to be a very difficult time, and I deeply appreciate everyone’s concern for our employee,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “We will continue to follow the guidance given by public health officials to protect our staff, adults in our custody and our community.”
