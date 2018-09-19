Employees evacuate 7/11 as firefighters battle two-alarm blaze

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multiple employees and a customer at a 7/11 convenience store Wednesday night evacuated as firefighters responded to a two-alarm blaze in the building.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews say the store is located across from their fire station on 185th Avenue near Highway 26.
Firefighters quickly controlled the flames and say smoke entered the attic of the building and may have impacted other businesses.
Fire officials have not determined the extent of the damage. Preliminary reports indicate a refrigeration unit caught fire in the building.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious and no one was hurt, according to TVF&R.
Crews Wednesday night cut holes in the roof to get the smoke out and remained on scene after extinguishing the fire.
TVF&R responds to a fire at 7-Eleven off NW 185th. Fire personnel tell us there were multiple employees and one customer in the store when a refrigerator reportedly caught fire. Everyone evacuated safely. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gekGJXr6Zd— Emily Higgins (@HigginsKPTV) September 20, 2018
