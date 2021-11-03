PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The job market may be one of the biggest surprises to come out of this pandemic. A year and a half ago, many people lost their jobs. Now, employers are working to fill millions of positions.

“I had been in my current career for quite a while,” said Laura Gordon.

Like many people in the past year and a half, Gordon wanted something different.

“I think that any time you look at a career change, it’s a little scary,” said Gordon.

After working in the wine industry for years, she landed a job at a local law firm.

“My new job is an incredible challenge for me,” said Gordon. “I think it’s a new chapter and I think that it is really interesting to see how I can offer value to a completely different field.”

Portland-area career coach Mary Blalock helped Gordon with the transition.

“There is this reevaluation happening for everyone in terms of lower paid workers are wanting higher minimum wage, and people who have been able to work from home, especially mothers or people who need flexible schedules, have been realizing that might be a possibility,” said Blalock.

A recent study explains that’s exactly what people are looking for. According to bankrate.com, 55% of the workforce are likely to search for a new job in the next 12 months.

A big reason people are looking for new jobs are because plenty of opportunities are out there.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 10 million jobs are available nationwide.

“The expectations are changing. Companies are reevaluating how they’re doing things," Blalock. “I think we have yet to see how that’s going to play out."

For Gordon, it’s already playing out quite nicely.

“I think when you look outside and try something new, it’s kind of a leap of faith, but at the same time, if you can really connect the dots between what you’re interested in and what you’re good at and find a path for that, it can be really successful and really satisfying,” said Gordon.