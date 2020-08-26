PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Employment Department says it is working to get more federal assistance for Oregonians.
The department says it is planning to apply for a FEMA grant that will give $300 to those who need it for at least three to five weeks. The state had the option to add another $100 on top of that but can’t due to budget concerns.
The department is also meeting with a state senate committee next week to see if they can get another bill out for unemployment assistance, whenever legislators go back in session.
“We know that there are Oregonians who are sorely in need of additional assistance, and even though this isn’t enough, it’s some assistance that we believe we can get out to people, so we decided that we just needed to do that,” David Gerstenfeld, acting OED director, said.
To date, the OED has paid out more than $4 billion in unemployment claims since the pandemic started in March. More than 550,000 claims have been filed with the state so far.
