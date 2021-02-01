WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Local firefighters EMT’s and paramedics are stepping up to help give out COVID-19 vaccines to help counties push out the doses as fast as possible.
Firefighters put on the vaccine clinic Monday in north Wilsonville, where 400 people able to get doses of the Moderna vaccine so far. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue has given out 3,400 shots in the three different counties it serves.
The fire department was approved by the Oregon Health Authority to start administering the vaccine back in mid-December TVF&R tells FOX 12 it was the first fire department in the state to help with the vaccine.
TVF&R has held clinics in Washington, Clackamas and Yamhill counties.
Program organizer and TVF&R Battalion Chief Mark Cross says firefighters get the vaccine doses from the counties, and then county health staff set up appointments for those eligible for the vaccine, then those folks receive their vaccines from EMT’s and paramedics at the scheduled vaccine clinics.
Cross says his team is proud to help slow the spread of the virus and save lives.
“It’s a great experience. From the firefighters to the volunteers that come and help us, it’s a very gratifying experience, and we’ve had a huge outpour from the community that really show their appreciation for getting the vaccine,” Cross said.
So far, TVF&R has mostly vaccinated firefighters and police officers – but now the team has expanded to vaccinating people with special needs and their caregivers.
The clinics are by appointment only and set by county staff.
