TURNER, OR (KPTV) - Just hours after announcing the park would reopen, the Enchanted Forest says it will delay the reopening after receiving "threats" due to mask requirements.

The park had hoped to reopen on Saturday, May 22, with safety protocols consistent with the most up-to-date guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Governor Kate Brown and state health officials.

However, on its website, the park says "recent comments and threats have made clear that our community is not in agreement as to how we will interact in public places with regard to mask requirements for those who are vaccinated versus those who are not vaccinated."

The park previously said guests who are fully vaccinated may ask for an exception if they show their vaccination card along with photo identification. Those who are not fully vaccinated would be required to wear at mask at all times in the park, both outside and inside, except while eating at picnic tables or inside the Jolly Roger Inn.

"We recognize this is an important issue and look forward to specific guidance from our state officials as to our responsibility as a business that invites the public to be our guests. However, until we are confident we can do so safely, we will not be able to reopen. Our commitment to being a place where families can spend time together free of unnecessary hate and conflict simply outweighs our strong desire to reopen our business," the park said in a statement.

People who already purchased tickets for this weekend will be refunded, according to the park.

The park has dealt with several setbacks over the part year. In Oct. 2020, the Tofte family, who own the amusement park, asked for help due to financial issues caused by the pandemic. The owners were then hit with another hardship in February when an ice storm caused "severe" damage to the park.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family keep the park open. To date, they have raised more than $450,000.

The Enchanted Forest hopes to celebrate its 50th anniversary this August.