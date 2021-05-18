TURNER, OR (KPTV) - Just hours after announcing the park would reopen, the Enchanted Forest says it will delay the reopening after receiving "threats" due to mask requirements.
The park had hoped to reopen on Saturday, May 22, with safety protocols consistent with the most up-to-date guidance from the Center for Disease Control, Governor Kate Brown and state health officials.
However, on its website, the park says "recent comments and threats have made clear that our community is not in agreement as to how we will interact in public places with regard to mask requirements for those who are vaccinated versus those who are not vaccinated."
The park previously said guests who are fully vaccinated may ask for an exception if they show their vaccination card along with photo identification. Those who are not fully vaccinated would be required to wear at mask at all times in the park, both outside and inside, except while eating at picnic tables or inside the Jolly Roger Inn.
"We recognize this is an important issue and look forward to specific guidance from our state officials as to our responsibility as a business that invites the public to be our guests. However, until we are confident we can do so safely, we will not be able to reopen. Our commitment to being a place where families can spend time together free of unnecessary hate and conflict simply outweighs our strong desire to reopen our business," the park said in a statement.
People who already purchased tickets for this weekend will be refunded, according to the park.
The park has dealt with several setbacks over the part year. In Oct. 2020, the Tofte family, who own the amusement park, asked for help due to financial issues caused by the pandemic. The owners were then hit with another hardship in February when an ice storm caused "severe" damage to the park.
A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family keep the park open. To date, they have raised more than $450,000.
The Enchanted Forest hopes to celebrate its 50th anniversary this August.
(6) comments
Their business, their rules. Your choice.
I will simply vote with my wallet. Any business that wants me to show my 'health status' to them to regain my personal freedom will not get my business.
I could care less about what other people are doing. They are free to do their own thing. This is simple. If you are afraid of being sick stay home. If you are able to accept lifes inherit risk (Like driving, or getting a flu, or getting a covid cold) then come outside your bubble.
'if they show their vaccination card along with photo identification' So a persons word is not good enough? That's to bad, because it appears that the Enchanted Forest can not afford to drive off customers.
It is illegal to ask for vaccination status despite what the news fact checkers claim. This is an experiment on the public in the guise of emergency medicine and everything is illegal about it. Why people are happy to keep going along is due to fatigue. I understand Enchanted Forest wants to avoid the illegal OSHA fines and stay out of court but they are also complicit in illegal activity when asking for "vaccine" status.
So true. Not sure how these businesses think they can get away with this garbage?
Enchanted Forest at one time might have served a purpose, but it's pretty rundown now, and it's really not worth what they charge. I would recommend Silverwood in Athol Idaho instead, which is better than Great Wolf Lodge, and Wild Waves just north of Tacoma. Silverwood is huge, it's clean, family friendly, about half the cost of Disney, and it has both a roller coaster park, and a water park..both of which are world class.
