Enchanted Forest says plan to reopen for private tours rejected by governor's office

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Enchanted Forest in Marion County says its plan to reopen for private tours was rejected by the governor’s office.
Last week, FOX 12 told you about how the story-book themed amusement park was looking to bring in money.
It’s been closed under the governor’s coronavirus restrictions, which shuttered amusement parks.
The park was working on plans to reopen that included private tours for households up to 10 people and the chance to hop on rides without lines.
FOX 12 spoke with Susan Vaslev with Enchanted Forest Tuesday night about what happened.
“We knew that this year would not be business as usual, so we thought in Phase 1 we could safely do a private family tour experience,” Vaslev said. “We’re disappointed. We were denied to even be able to have one family in the park. The answer is that amusement parks may not be open.”
Vaslev says they are now hopeful they can reopen in some capacity in Phase 2.
