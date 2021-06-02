TURNER, OR (KPTV) - After delaying its reopening last month, the Enchanted Forest is set to reopen this weekend.

The park had planned to reopen on May 22 with guests required to wear masks at all times unless they showed proof of vaccination. However, the park says it received online threats because of that rule and delayed the reopening.

On Tuesday, the park said it will reopen this Saturday, June 5. Tickets for this weekend are on sale now and must be purchased online. There will be no walk-up admissions to the park. Groups are limited to eight people due to county risk level restrictions.

The park updated its rules on masks. Masks will no longer be required outside -- the majority of the park is outdoors. Masks are required indoors for anyone age 5 and older, unless actively eating or drinking.

Some attractions may be closed. For a full list of what's open and closed, plus more information on COVID-19 protocols at the park, visit www.enchantedforest.com.