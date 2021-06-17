MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Counties and community action agencies across Oregon are gearing up for a very busy next few weeks as they work through thousands of applications for rental assistance from people impacted by the pandemic.
The eviction moratorium is set to expire on June 30, which means people who haven't been able to pay rent will need to start in July or face possible eviction. People who owe past-due rent still have until February 2022 to pay what is owed, but current rent will need to be paid starting in July.
Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said during a news conference Thursday that the county has a plan to help people who are housing insecure remain in their homes.
According to the Oregon Housing and Community Services dashboard, more than 10,000 households have applied for emergency rental assistance so far. Not surprisingly, the bulk of those households are concentrated in Multnomah County.
"This is all about housing insecurity right now and people need some sort of reassurance that help is on the way," Deputy Executive Director of Multifamily NW, Michael Havlik, said.
Havlik says his association has been sounding the alarm for months.
The state has not yet put out data on how many rental assistance applications through the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program have been processed and paid out, or how much in aid has been distributed, but a spokesperson with Oregon Housing and Community Services told FOX 12 that more information will likely be available next week.
"We don't have a clear idea on what the capacity is to process [the applications], and I think that that's where the challenge is going to lie for us," Havlik said.
Kafoury said the county has put together a team to process applications. A program is also starting in July that will help people who have been served eviction notices.
"We are determined to do everything that we can to ensure people don’t get evicted in July and to help those through the process as best we can," Kafoury said.
She stressed the importance of people seeking help to apply immediately through the state's portal at oregonrentalassistance.org, or to call 211 to get connected to resources.
As of Thursday evening, the 211info website is showing a warning that says "the 211info wait list for the COVID-19 Rent Relief Fund is CLOSED," and that the wait list "opens periodically."
211 CEO Dan Herman told FOX 12 that people need to wait until the wait list is open before being able to get connected to somebody for specific rent relief help.
Meanwhile, a bill is moving through the legislature that would extend eviction protections for tenants who have applied for aid, as well as give housing providers the chance to get repaid the full amount owed from past-due rent, rather than just 80% of it.
"They’ve been the folks that have been cleaning off the doorknobs and keeping the mail room open," Havlik said.
The deadline for housing providers to apply for the Landlord Compensation Fund (LCF) was extended to Wednesday, June 23. That fund will help property owners recover lost rent up until June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.