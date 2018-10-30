PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An endangered tiger has died at the Oregon Zoo.
Mikhail, a 300-pound Amur tiger, died Tuesday, one day shy of the cat’s 20th birthday, zoo officials say.
Officials say Mikhail was the oldest Amur tiger in any zoo accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and was among the oldest of his subspecies on the planet.
Mikhail was born Oct. 31, 1998 at the John Ball Zoological Garden in Grand Rapids, Mich., and moved to the Oregon Zoo in Sept. 12, 2000.
The zoo during Mikhail’s later years taught him to play “soccer”.
The activity helped keep the cat’s joints limber, according to the zoo, and included batting and chasing a big plastic ball along the floor of the moat surrounding his habitat.
“As old as he was, we knew, realistically, that this day would be coming,” Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Amur cat area, said. “But even when you think you’re prepared for it, you never really are.”
The zoo says Amur tigers are at risk of extinction due to habitat loss and poaching.
Mikhail is the second animal to pass at the zoo this month. Staff on Oct. 10 said Borris, a 19-year-old Amur leopard, was euthanized after a decline related to his age.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.