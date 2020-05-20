CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – With some businesses open and Phase 1 reopening guidelines in place, what can you do and where can you go for Memorial Day weekend?
Gov. Kate Brown’s office says it hopes people will adhere to social distancing standards current coronavirus restrictions in place, meaning a backyard barbeque or a hike on a neighborhood trail might be as far as you go this weekend.
Most counties in Oregon area about a week or so into Phase 1, which still limits travel to essential trips only.
“If people do want to enjoy the outdoors this weekend, we are asking them to find a place to hike, bike, or paddle close to home, and to wear a face covering when they are around others,” Charles Boyle from the governor’s office said in a statement.
Boyle’s statement means people should not leave their county. This could be tough to do as some places, like Canon Beach, have already started to ease restrictions.
Starting last weekend, the city lifted its ban on visitors and removed restriction signs. The city says it will allow hotels to start taking reservations again on Tuesday. Cannon Beach Emergency Manager Rick Hudson wants the public to know this is only for people within Clatsop County.
“The most important reason why we lifted our no visitor ban was really to get our businesses and lodging prepared for the amount of people that are going to come into the community, and it takes a period of time to get your employees back in there, order goods and services, train people on the new procedures,” Hudson said.
Cannon Beach property owners say they are happy to hear the news.
“It was almost like winning the lottery along with the Superbowl and the Heisman trophy all at the same time … to be honest, it took us all a little bit by surprise that it took that turn, in a good way,” Denny Grosclaude, general manager at Columbia Hospitality, said.
The Seaside City Council were expected to meet Wednesday night to discuss easing restrictions on hotels and lodging there. Hotel owners in the area said they would watch the meeting closely, as they area eager to open up to guests.
