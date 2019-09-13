SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An envelope containing a “suspicious substance” is under investigation at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
The envelope was discovered in the prison’s mail room at 11 a.m. Friday. The mail room, which is in a small building outside of the main prison, was secured and evacuated.
One mail room employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Oregon State Police and the Salem Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters cleared the building and deemed it safe for employees to return to work.
The substance was referred to as "unknown" and "suspicious," but no further details were released as the investigation continues.
On Wednesday, the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility also received an envelope with an unknown substance. That case led to a prison lockdown and the evacuation of the mail room and surrounding buildings.
At this time, investigators said the two cases do not appear to be related.
The Department of Corrections’ 14 institutions receive thousands of pieces of mail every day. Each piece is opened and reviewed by DOC mail room employees.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.