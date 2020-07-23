PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Night after night, protesters in downtown Portland are met with tear gas after demonstrations escalate. One doctor at Oregon Health and Science University said the exposure to tear gas in the midst of a pandemic could heighten someone’s risk of contracting COVID-19.
For more than 50 nights, most protests end with the use of tear gas by local and federal officers to disperse protesters.
Dr. William Lambert is an environmental epidemiologist with Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University's School of Public Health who studies the effects of air pollution on respiratory infections. He said exposure to tear gas can promote infection and the transmission of COVID-19 in two different ways.
“It’s a double whammy effect if you will. First off, the use of a strong irritant like that, that causes coughing, sneezing, people to remove their masks because of the extreme discomfort will release aerosols into the air and to the people around them," Lambert said.
So, if someone at a protest is infected, he said that person could infect someone else by coughing or sneezing near others as a result of being tear gassed.
Lambert said tear gas can also damage someone’s natural lung defenses to help fight off an infection like coronavirus.
“Exposure to any irritant chemical, toxic chemical to the lungs interferes with the natural defense cells, the macrophages that move about through our lungs and find viruses and remove them before an infection can occur,” Lambert said.
He said if a person is asymptomatic, all it takes is one night of high exposure to worsen or bring about symptoms. So, Lambert said several nights of exposure to tear gas isn’t ideal.
“Repeated exposure to these toxic agents like CS will damage, in a chronic way, night after night these lung defenses because there’s no time for our bodies to recover. So I would expect the CS agent would act like other air pollutants we worry about,” Lambert said.
He said tear gas exposure during a pandemic is an extremely important public health issue people should be aware of.
“Even though people attending and are doing a good job of wearing face coverings and to the extent possible washing their hands and social distancing, we still know with the release of these irritating agents, that’s going to promote the coughing, sneezing, transmission,” Lambert said.
Several people have messaged FOX 12 questioning whether protests are a factor contributing to the spread of coronavirus, but the Oregon Health Authority said there’s currently no evidence to support that.
