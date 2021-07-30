COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – An environmental activist group is sounding the alarm about dangerously warm water along the Columbia River Gorge. They say it’s killing and threatening the salmon population.
The Columbia Riverkeepers, along with tribal nations and fishing groups, are calling on congressional leaders to make a change, before more fish die. These fish were in the Little White Salmon River in the Gorge.
These sockeye salmon spawn in mountain lakes up the Snake River or Upper Columbia, not in this area. On Friday, activists held a vigil for the fish at the river. They explained how the hot water is affecting whole ecosystem.
“The deer are so stressed for water right now, and not finding water. I've been gathering apples at my sisters and house and bringing them in large buckets and all night the dogs were barking at the deer and we were waking up on the porch," said someone who lives nearby.
Environmental groups are calling on congressional leaders for funding to breach the four lower snake river dams, which they say could help cool the water and let the salmon return. The group said they’ve developed models that explain how’d they do that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.