SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Environmental Protection Agency has finished cleaning up household hazardous waste from properties destroyed by wildfires in eight Oregon counties.
The devastating September fires led to an EPA response in Jackson County initially, and then operations quickly expanded to Clackamas, Douglas, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties.
The agency removed 300,000 pounds of hazardous waste from 2,285 properties.
Among the items rendered safe or removed from properties were thousands of propane tanks, ammunition, oil, gasoline, solvents, paints, pesticides, and bulk asbestos.
Removing those items helps ensure the safety of workers who are slated to begin removing ash and fire debris as part of the second step in cleanup, according to the EPA.
To protect water quality and sensitive fish and wildlife habitat, EPA also conducted bank stabilization, erosion control and fire debris removal work on 226 riverfront properties along seven rivers described as vulnerable: Bear Creek (Jackson County), Little North Fork Santiam and North Fork Santiam River (Marion & Linn counties), Salmon River and Panther Creek (Lincoln County), McKenzie River (Lane County) and North Umpqua River (Douglas County).
“Over 250 EPA staff and contractors from around the country contributed to this effort to help Oregonians begin the rebuilding process,” said Randy Nattis, EPA’s Incident Commander. “We’re grateful to our county, state, and federal partners for helping us complete our work. The people of Oregon are in very caring and capable hands.”
The state of Oregon is now beginning the larger task of clearing ash and debris, and will also remove hazardous waste from assistance-eligible properties not cleared by EPA.
The EPA hotline for property owners, which has received hundreds of calls from Oregonians, will now be forwarded to the state’s hotline at 503-934-1700.
Property owners can also send questions to odot.wildfire@odot.state.or.us.
For more, go to Wildfire.oregon.gov.
