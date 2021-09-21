WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Health experts say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is more contagious. But does vaccination status impact how it spreads?
Washington County Chief Epidemiologist Kimberly Repp says yes.
"In a recent study it showed that vaccinated people and unvaccinated people had the same amount of viral load, so the same amount of virus in their bodies at the same time. However, overall vaccinated people are less likely to be symptomatic and unvaccinated are more likely to be you know sick, hospitalized and die," Repp said.
"Both can spread the infection. So even though you're vaccinated you can still spread it, it's just going to be for much shorter time if you're vaccinated than unvaccinated - again on top of less likelihood of hospitalization and death."
Repp says you're more protected if you're vaccinated against COVID-19.
As we're seeing a number of vaccine mandates and requirements to show proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test at local businesses and sporting events, Repp supports these measures.
"The vaccine mandate allows people to participate and support the economy in that way while doing it as safely as possible," Repp said.
"Taking care of your employees by making sure who's coming in is vaccinated is respectful and the right thing to do. They're already working in a very dangerous time. I think it's ethically responsible to require vaccination or a negative test etc. just to protect the people that are there so you can go have fun."
