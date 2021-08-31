PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Emergency room doctors in Oregon are asking people to be safe this Labor Day weekend amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitals inching closer to capacity.

FOX 12 spoke with Dr. John Moorhead, who works in the emergency department at Oregon Health & Science University and at Doernbecher Children's Hospital. He says they, like other hospitals in the state, are stretched thin and they're asking Oregonians for help.

"This is my 44th year doing emergency medicine in Oregon and I've never seen our hospitals and our emergency departments so overwhelmed as we've seen in the last few months," Moorhead said.

Moorhead is part of the Oregon Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians. The group wrote a letter to Oregonians ahead of the holiday weekend, saying the state is at a crisis point unlike any they've seen throughout the pandemic. The group says regional hospitals are sending ICU patients to San Francisco and Utah because 94 percent of their ICU staffed beds are full. That's why they're asking everyone to be safe this weekend.

Moorhead says for families he knows this has been a tough summer but the extra caution is necessary.

"It's been hot, people have missed getting together, and we do plan activities for Labor Day. It's a time, usually, that we celebrate and get together, but as you do that we advise you to stay outside, stay in smaller groups, protect yourself and your children, wear masks," said Moorhead. "We understand it's difficult but this is the best thing we can do to protect ourselves and to protect our kids. We've had a tough summer, but we don't want to spend the fall in the hospital."

Along with being safe this weekend, he says the best way to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.