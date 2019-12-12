MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – For the second year in a row, falling is the most common cause of injury for people riding e-scooters in Multnomah County, according to health officials.
Health officials on Thursday released a report detailing e-scooter-related injuries following the second year of Portland’s e-scooter pilot program. The report includes all scooter-related injuries in Multnomah County, but just during the e-scooter pilot program period.
FOX 12 compared injury statistics in the report to last year's numbers.
Among other findings, there was an uptick this year in urgent care and emergency room visits, according to the reports. There was also a lower percentage of injuries from falling when compared to numbers from last year.
Below are some points of comparison between a 5-month period this year and a 4-month period last year. There have been no reported deaths.
Emergency room and urgent care visits:
- 2018: 176 ER and urgent care visits
- 2019: 183 ER and urgent care visits
Patients arriving by ambulance:
- 2018: about 13 percent
- 2019: about 29 percent
Percentage of injuries from falling:
- 2018: 83% of injuries from falling
- 2019: 71.5% of injuries from falling
