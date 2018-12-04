Escaped horse euthanized after being hit by car in Redmond

REDMOND, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a horse escaped its pasture late Monday night and was hit by a car and died.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says the collision occurred in Redmond on Southwest Helmholtz Way at Southwest Elkhorn Avenue just before 11:50 p.m.
The 23-year-old driver, identified as Haley Jo Shaw, was the only person in the 2002 Subaru Forester and suffered minor injuries.
The horse was severely injured and euthanized at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.
Deputies say the driver hit the dark-colored horse broadside, causing the animal to roll onto the hood of the Subaru and break through the windshield before falling onto the road.
Southwest Helmholtz Way at the crash scene was closed for about an hour.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate. No citations have been issued.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
