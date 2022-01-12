SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A convict who escaped from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility while on a work crew is back in police custody after being found three months later in Texas.

The Oregon Department of Corrections announced the arrest Wednesday, stating Brandy Woodward was apprehended Tuesday night in Texas by the Robertson County Sherriff’s Office. The DOC said prior to capturing Woodward, Oregon State Police had been coordinating with Texas local and county law enforcement.

Woodward, who initially entered custody on April 29 on two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of methamphetamine, escaped from the the Salem Corrections Commissary Building on Oct. 11 along with fellow inmate Shelly Radan.

Radan is still considered at large, described by the Oregon DOC as a white female weighing 174 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. Previously known by the name Michael Price Crawford, Radan was first arrested in Nov. 2020 for two counts of second-degree burglary.

Woodward currently remains in Texas and is awaiting extradition, according to the Oregon DOC.

Anyone with information regarding Radan’s whereabouts should contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888